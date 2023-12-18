Renuka Perera resigns as MILCO Chairman

Posted by Editor on December 18, 2023 - 10:30 am

Renuka Perera, the chairman of Milco (Pvt) Ltd has resigned from his position today (December 18).

In a letter to the Finance Ministry Secretary he says he has resigned against the government’s policy decision to privatize Milco (Pvt) Ltd. through a joint venture of a local and an Indian company.

Renuka Perera was appointed as the chairman of Milco (Pvt) Ltd on January 21, 2022.