Renuka Perera resigns as MILCO Chairman
Posted by Editor on December 18, 2023 - 10:30 am
Renuka Perera, the chairman of Milco (Pvt) Ltd has resigned from his position today (December 18).
In a letter to the Finance Ministry Secretary he says he has resigned against the government’s policy decision to privatize Milco (Pvt) Ltd. through a joint venture of a local and an Indian company.
Renuka Perera was appointed as the chairman of Milco (Pvt) Ltd on January 21, 2022.
