Sri Lanka’s Former Health Secretary Janaka Sri Chandragupta arrested

Posted by Editor on December 18, 2023 - 2:05 pm

Sri Lanka’s Former Health Ministry Secretary Janaka Sri Chandragupta was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the import of substandard Immunoglobulin injections, a short while ago.

Earlier today, Chandragupta had arrived at the CID to provide a statement regarding the matter this morning (December 18).

With regard to the ongoing investigations related to the substandard Immunoglobulin scandal, several officials including the Director of the Medical Supplies Division are currently in remand custody.

Trade unions representing health professionals have raised concerns that the recent arrests made by the CID in connection with the import of substandard Immunoglobulin injections are only targeting lower-level individuals, while the masterminds behind the scandal remain at large.

However, On Thursday (December 14), the Maligakanda Magistrate Lochani Abeywickrama ordered that all responsible parties must be arrested and produced before the court irrespective of their positions, for the administration of justice over the providing of substandard medicine to the public.