Ranil Wickremesinghe should be allowed to rule the country for 12 years – Wajira

Posted by Editor on December 18, 2023 - 5:34 pm

People should give President Ranil Wickremesinghe a mandate to govern the nation for 12 more years from 2024, UNP MP Wajira Abeywardana said today (December 18).

“Sri Lanka would become a powerful nation if Mr. Wickremesinghe is allowed to run the nation for 12 more years from 2024. If not, the nation will end up with destruction once again.” MP Abeywardana said while in a media briefing today.