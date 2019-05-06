Restrictions imposed on the use of loudspeakers in Mosques
Restrictions have been imposed on the use of loudspeakers in Mosques during the month of Ramazan Fasting which begins tomorrow.
Director of the Department of Muslim Religious Affairs M. R. M. Malik stated that all mosques have been informed to use loudspeakers at inside of the mosque, so that the sound will not be heard outside of the premises.
Since it was not possible to view the new moon yesterday, the Colombo grand Mosque said that fasting for Ramazan will begin tomorrow.
Accordingly, Director of the Department of Muslim Religious Affairs M. R. M. Malik further said that mosques have been informed to shorten religious observances in the night at all mosques which are conducted subsequent to breaking fast.
(Hiru News)
This type of restriction to be imposed in all non- Muslim countries.
This should be a permanent ban for mosques and Buddist temples as well. Just imagine if all the churches, mosques and temples have these annoying loud speakers how hard it will be for the people of Sri Lanka. Has any of these clergy of these places of worship thought about the effect it has on the old the sick and the people who work different shifts.
Why do temples deem it necessary to blast out prayers at 5.00 am …what did their predecessors do before speakers .. proclaiming your faith out loudly does not make you any more pious than quietly sitting in a room praying. Speaker systems seem to be used to intimidate and bully rather than proclaim