Results of 2022 (2023) G.C.E. O/L exam released

Posted by Editor on December 1, 2023 - 7:02 am

The results of the 2022 (2023) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) Examination were released last night (November 30).

Department of Examinations said the results can be viewed on its official websites: www.doenets.lk / www.results.exams.gov.lk

The exam was held from May 29 to June 08 this year at 3,568 centers island-wide and some 394,450 school and 78,103 private candidates sat for the examination facing all nine subjects making it to a total number of 472,553 candidates appearing for the exam.

Meanwhile, applications for re-scrutinization of the results will be accepted from December 14 – 18.