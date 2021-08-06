Revised guidelines on employee attendance in public sector
Posted in Local News
The government has decided to once again revise the procedure to be followed in recalling employees in the public sector back to work.
Accordingly, it has been decided that only employees who are essential should be called to the offices from Monday (16).
Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that the respective Heads of government institutions are allowed to decide on the number of staff members to be called for work.
