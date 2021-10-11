Rice, Kottu & Tea prices up by Rs. 10/-, Bread prices likely to increase by Rs. 5/

The All Island Restaurant Owners’ Association on Monday (11) announced that the price of a Rice Packet, a Kottu, and a Cup of Milk Tea will be increased by Rs. 10/- .

Meanwhile, the price of a loaf of bread will likely be increased by Rs. 5 following a meeting held today, the bakery owners said.

According to them, the price of a loaf of bread will rise due to the increase of wheat flour prices by Rs. 10/- this morning by Prima Ceylon (Private) Limited and Serendib Flour Mills (Pvt) Ltd.