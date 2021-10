The Litro Gas company has revised its prices of LP gas cylinders, just hours after announcing a hike in prices.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 Kg domestic LP gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 75/-.

The price of the 5 Kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 30/- and the 2.5 Kg cylinder by Rs. 14/-

The new prices are as follows:

12.5 Kg – Rs 2,675/-

5 Kg – Rs. 1,071/-

2.5 Kg – Rs. 506/-