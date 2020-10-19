MP Rishad Bathiudeen has been arrested by the CID from an apartment at Ebenezer Place, Dehiwala this morning, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The Attorney General last week ordered Police to arrest MP Bathiudeen on charges of criminal misappropriation of public funds and violation of election laws over the transportation of internally displaced persons in Sri Lanka Transport Board owned buses during the 2019 Presidential Election.

However, during the past six days police had not been able to arrest the former Minister.