Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother, Rifkan Bathiudeen, who was arrested and remanded for allegedly forging a deed for a 78-acre plot of land in Mannar has been released on bail.

When the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne, the suspect was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 25,000 and two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each.

In the bail order, the Magistrate also mentioned that one surety should be a close relative of the suspect and the suspect had to present in CID on last Sunday of each month.

The Magistrate had also imposed an international travel ban on the suspect and ordered the suspect to provide his passport to the Court.

The case will be taken up for hearing once again on Thursday.