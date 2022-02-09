Rishad Bathiudeen’s travel ban lifted for three months

The overseas travel ban imposed on Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen in relation to the case being heard over the death of a 16-year-old girl, has been temporarily lifted.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya lifted the travel ban for three months and also ordered the release of the impounded passport of MP Bathiudeen.

The Parliamentarian was arrested, remanded and then was released on bail in relation to the case.

The 16-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries while employed as a domestic worker at MP Bathiudeen’s residence.

MP Bathiudeen’s wife, father-in-law and a broker were also arrested over the death of the girl and were later released on bail.

