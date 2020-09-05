The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force in charge of Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication Basil Rajapaksa says, the project to develop 100,000 kilometres of road, should be void of corruption and discrepancies.

Rajapaksa highlighted the importance of working together with the National Water Supply and Drainage Board, the Ceylon Electricity Board and other relevant institutions as part of the programme.

It was discussed at yesterday’s Presidential Task Force meeting to consult these institutions based on a priority list in order to provide water and electricity to areas that lack these facilities, while simultaneously engaging in road construction.

Under the programme roads that fall under the purview of Provincial Councils will be restored and carpeted.

(Source: News Radio)