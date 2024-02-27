Ronnie de Mel passes away

Posted by Editor on February 27, 2024 - 11:00 pm

Former Finance Minister Ronnie de Mel passed away on Tuesday (February 27) at the age of 99 while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Ronnie de Mel was instrumental in introducing the open economy in Sri Lanka in 1978.

He introduced the open economy in Sri Lanka after becoming the Finance Minister of late President J.R. Jayewardene’s Cabinet in 1977.

Late Mr. de Mel is the longest serving Finance Minister in the country and one who has presented the most number of budgets from 1977 to 1987.

He began politics joining the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and later crossed over to the United National Party (UNP).