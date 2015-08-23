Former State Minister for Child Development Rosy Senanayake, who failed in her re-election bid in the August 17 parliamentary poll, is tipped to be appointed Sri Lanka’s new High Commissioner to London.

The Sri Lankan mission in the British capital has remained headless since the resignation of Dr. Chris Nonis in October 2014 following the incident of alleged assault involving then External Affairs monitoring MP Sajin de Vass Gunawardane.

Acting High Commissioner in London, Dr. Chanaka Talpahewa, has been transferred to the Maldives with effect from October 1, 2015. “The Sunday Island” learns that a respected career diplomat, who served as the Deputy High Commissioner in London at one time, will be posted back to London to work with Senanayake.

Senanayake served as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Malaysia from 2002 to 2004. She was also appointed United Nations Population Fund Goodwill Ambassador in 1998.

A strong advocator for the rights of women, children and adolescents in Sri Lanka, she is also an activist and community worker. Her experience in promoting Sri Lanka trade to the world will be of benefit to her when she is appointed High Commissioner to London.

Mrs. Senanayake won the first-ever “Mrs World” competition in 1985. She represented Sri Lanka in the “Miss World” competition in 1980 and subsequently clinched the “Miss Asia Pacific International” Award in 1981.

She has also acted in a few Sinhala films including Robin Fernando’s “Sura Duthiyo”.

