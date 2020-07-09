The UNP has complained to the Election Commission (EC) against its off-shoot, Samagi Jana Balavegaya, using the green colour in its election campaigns and sought the commission’s immediate intervention to stop it.

The complaint, signed by UNP’s General Secretary Akila Wiraj Kariyawasam, was submitted to the EC Chairman, yesterday.

The complaint says that as per the Section 1.2 of the UNP constitution its official colour is green. The official colour of the SJB is blue. However, the SJB is using the green colour in its propaganda activities for the Aug 5 general election. This is a deliberate act by the SJB to mislead UNP supporters and to obtain their support in a fraudulent manner.

(Source: The Island – By Akitha Perera and Chaminda Silva)