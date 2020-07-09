A new development programme has been prepared to be implemented soon after the General Election to create more job opportunities for unemployed youth, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kurunegala on Tuesday, he said massive development projects will be launched to expand irrigation facilities for farmers countrywide. The PM said well-equipped tourist zones will be set up in Kurunegala and Dambulla areas to develop the Tourism industry.

“All schools and hospitals will be provided with more facilities and human resources to improve the quality of living standard of people countrywide.

Highways will be developed and the transport sector further improved for the business community and the farming community to earn their livelihood.“The UNP purposely slowed down economic development in the country during the past five years and hence local industrialists and farmers were badly affected economically.

We will rectify their blunders and shortcomings soon after the General Election 2020.

“Many UNP supporters are now joining us.Senior politicians of the SJB say that their only aim is to capture the administration of Sirikotha after the 2020 General Election.Is it for the common people of this country or for themselves?” the PM questioned.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need of having a sweeping majority for the SLPP in the next Parliament to effect meaningful changes to the Constitution.

(Source: Daily News – By S.M.Wijayaratne)