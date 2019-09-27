The Thalathuoya police, yesterday, arrested four suspects who allegedly made off with gold jewellery worth Rs. 50 million and Rs.400,000 in cash from a Devalaya in Galtenne in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police having scrutinised the video footage of CCTV cameras installed in shops and houses on either side of the road, traced the three wheeler used by the armed gang and arrested the suspects.

Thalathu Oya police are conducting further investigations.

(Courtesy: The Island)