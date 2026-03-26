Russian Deputy Energy Minister arrives in Sri Lanka for fuel talks

Posted by Editor on March 26, 2026 - 3:20 pm

Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin arrived in Sri Lanka today (March 26) for a three-day visit, as talks on securing fuel supplies from Russia move forward.

Deputy Minister Marshavin and a Russian delegation landed at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at around 10:52 AM today (March 26).

They were received by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Nishantha Jayaweera and the Russian Ambassador in Colombo, Levan S. Dzhagaryan.

The visit comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively exploring options to secure fuel through government-level agreements with Russia.

Earlier this week, Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that formal discussions between the two governments have already begun.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing at the Department of Government Information, Minister Jayatissa said the government is focusing on the possibility of obtaining fuel through intergovernmental arrangements.

He added that relevant discussions are currently underway.

Minister Jayatissa also confirmed that Deputy Minister Marshavin’s visit was scheduled as part of these ongoing efforts, and further talks on fuel supply are expected to take place during his stay in the country.

The three-day visit is seen as an important step in strengthening energy cooperation between Sri Lanka and Russia, particularly in addressing the country’s fuel needs.