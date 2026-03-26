Three former DMT officers arrested over illegal vehicle transfers
Three former officers of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) were arrested this morning (March 26) over the illegal registration and transfer of vehicles.
The arrests were carried out by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) between 9:05 AM and 9:25 AM today.
According to investigators, the suspects were previously attached to the Department of Motor Traffic and are accused of working together to facilitate the fraudulent transfer of three vehicles that did not have lawful original registrations.
The suspects include:
- A former Development Assistant (Road Safety), who allegedly entered false data into the system to enable the illegal transfer of the vehicles.
- A former Investigation Assistant, who is accused of issuing token numbers to support the same illegal transfers.
- A former Assistant Commissioner, who allegedly approved the transfers despite the lack of valid registration.
Authorities state that all three individuals played separate but connected roles in completing the unlawful transactions.
The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court for further legal proceedings.
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