Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his well wishes to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on his election to the Office of the Presidency.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has met with Russia’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Yury Materiy this morning (July 25).

The President’s Media Division said the Ambassador extended Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wishes to President Wickremesinghe during the meeting.

In his congratulatory message to President Wickremesinghe, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he wishes for further development of the Russian-Sri Lankan relationship and constructive bilateral cooperation in all spheres for the benefit of the people in both countries.

The Russian President’s message reads:

“Please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of your election as President.

The Russian-Sri Lankan relations are of traditionally friendly nature. I am counting on your activities as Head of State to foster further development of constructive bilateral cooperation in various spheres for the benefit of our peoples and in the interest of strengthening regional stability and security.

I wish you every success as well as good health and prosperity.”