Overseas travel bans issued on six activists

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (July 25) issued an overseas travel ban on six activists on charges of damaging public property during a protest on the 09th of June opposite the Police Headquarters.

Accordingly the Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) Wasantha Mudalige, Lahiru Weerasekera, Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) General Secretary Joseph Stalin, Eranga Gunasekera, Rev. Fr. Jeewantha Peiris, and another was banned travelling abroad.

The order was made by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage after considering a request made by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The CCD informed the court that investigations are underway against the six individuals for causing damage to public property during an unlawful assembly opposite the Police Headquarters in Colombo.