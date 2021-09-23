Sabry assures action against Lohan, based on probe reports

Justice Minister Ali Sabry told Parliament yesterday that appropriate action would be taken, based on the investigation reports against State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, who was allegedly involved in a couple of incidents in Anuradhapura and Welikada prisons.

Responding to a question asked by Tamil National People’s Front (TNPF) leader Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam, the Justice Minister said that the CID and the Human Rights Commission had already begun investigations into the incidents.

Minister Sabry said that the had decided to appoint a retired High Court Judge to probe incident and submit a report and added that appropriate action would be taken against Lohan Ratwatte by the political authority, the hierarchy of the SLPP and the Government.

(Source: The Island)