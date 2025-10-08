Sajin Vass appears before CID over Easter Sunday attack probe

Posted by Editor on October 8, 2025 - 11:55 am

Former Member of Parliament Sajin Vass Gunawardena appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (October 8) to provide a statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Earlier, former President Maithripala Sirisena claimed that he had received phone calls from an Indian intelligence service concerning the Easter Sunday attacks.

Police said that investigations into the relevant phone numbers revealed that the calls had been made by Sajin Vass Gunawardena.

They further stated that a statement is currently being recorded from him regarding the matter.