Fingerprint attendance system launched at Colombo Mail Exchange

Posted by Editor on October 8, 2025 - 10:53 am

Steps have been taken to record the arrival and departure of employees at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo using a fingerprint system.

Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara stated that fingerprint machines have been installed covering all sections of the Exchange. He said that from now on, overtime payments will be calculated based on the data recorded by these devices.

He further mentioned that fingerprint machines have already been installed in all administrative offices of the Department of Posts. In addition, arrangements are being made to install fingerprint machines in all provincial and post offices across the country.

According to the Postmaster General, the installation of these machines follows recommendations made in the Auditor General’s audit reports.

However, several postal trade unions recently engaged in a strike, expressing their opposition to the installation of fingerprint machines at the Central Mail Exchange.