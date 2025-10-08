Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves rise to USD 6.24 Billion in September 2025
Posted by Editor on October 8, 2025 - 8:00 am
Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increased by 1.1% to USD 6.24 billion in September 2025, compared to USD 6.17 billion in August 2025, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
However, the CBSL noted that this figure includes proceeds from the swap arrangement with the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), amounting to around USD 1.4 billion, which are subject to certain usability conditions.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Senior Justice Ministry official arrested over bribery and misuse of public funds October 8, 2025
- Delay in new vehicle number plates over verification of seven security features – Minister October 8, 2025
- Fingerprint attendance system launched at Colombo Mail Exchange October 8, 2025
- Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves rise to USD 6.24 Billion in September 2025 October 8, 2025
- AIIB President reaffirms support for Sri Lanka’s green energy development October 7, 2025