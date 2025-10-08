Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves rise to USD 6.24 Billion in September 2025

Sri Lanka’s official reserve assets increased by 1.1% to USD 6.24 billion in September 2025, compared to USD 6.17 billion in August 2025, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

However, the CBSL noted that this figure includes proceeds from the swap arrangement with the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), amounting to around USD 1.4 billion, which are subject to certain usability conditions.