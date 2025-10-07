AIIB President reaffirms support for Sri Lanka’s green energy development

The President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Jin Liqun, has reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s development, especially in the promotion of the green energy sector.

He made this statement during a meeting with Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this morning (October 7). The AIIB President was accompanied by senior members of the bank’s management team.

During the meeting, the delegation reviewed the progress of ongoing projects in Sri Lanka financed through AIIB loans. Jin Liqun expressed his intention to continue working closely with Sri Lanka to support its overall development. He noted that future support will focus on key areas such as green energy and green transportation, while ensuring energy stability in the country.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake briefed the delegation on the nation’s recent economic progress, highlighting the reduction of interest rates and controlled inflation. He emphasized that the government’s main goal is to ensure that the benefits of economic recovery reach the people.

The President also explained plans to restructure the public sector and improve the efficiency of public services through Artificial Intelligence and digitalization. These reforms aim to streamline government operations, bridge the gap between rural and urban areas, and make international transactions easier.

He further stated that the government seeks to attract foreign investments to develop Sri Lanka as a region with a low-cost electricity supply, including plans to establish a data centre. The President also outlined government programs to boost productivity in key sectors such as agriculture and fisheries.

Additionally, President Dissanayake briefed the AIIB delegation on new reforms being introduced in the education sector.

The AIIB delegation was joined by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Senior Additional Secretary to the President R. Aponsu, and other senior officials.