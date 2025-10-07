Sri Lanka reaffirms IMF as strategic partner in recovery drive

Posted by Editor on October 7, 2025 - 7:22 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reaffirmed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains a vital partner in Sri Lanka’s accelerated journey from crisis to recovery, emphasizing that the government regards IMF support not merely as external assistance but as an integral element of its comprehensive strategy for sustainable economic progress.

Speaking at the fifth mid-point review meeting held today (October 7) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with an IMF delegation, the President stressed that the government’s reform agenda is focused on achieving long-term stability, inclusive growth, and investor confidence. The sixth tranche of IMF assistance is scheduled for release in December 2025.

During the discussions, the IMF delegation commended Sri Lanka’s reform progress, noting that the country’s economic reform program is yielding commendable outcomes. They highlighted that reforms are bearing fruit, with economic growth outperforming expectations, foreign reserves strengthening, and fiscal revenues improving.

The IMF further observed that sustaining reform momentum is critical to safeguarding macroeconomic stability, consolidating recovery, and building resilience against global uncertainties, including trade policy shifts and geopolitical tensions.

Meanwhile, President Dissanayake underscored that attracting investments plays a decisive role in the government’s economic expansion drive, particularly in promoting rural development and creating employment opportunities. He noted that while the IMF’s continued support has been instrumental in restoring confidence and stability, ensuring robust infrastructure and a conducive investment environment is vital for sustaining growth.

The President further emphasized that to maintain the government’s projected growth targets, it is imperative for Sri Lanka to exceed the targets set by the IMF, which requires a strong inflow of foreign direct investments (FDIs). He stated that achieving this will demand continued fiscal discipline, policy consistency, and strategic facilitation of investment opportunities across key sectors.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to reform and recovery, President Dissanayake stressed that Sri Lanka is determined to build a resilient, investment-driven economy that ensures inclusive national development. He concluded by noting that the IMF remains a key strategic partner in Sri Lanka’s ongoing journey toward financial stability, economic resilience, and sustainable growth.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anil Jayantha, Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development; Mr. R. Aponsu, Senior Additional Secretary to the President; and Mr. D. Hulangamuwa, Senior Advisor to the President.

The IMF delegation was led by Mr. Evan Papageorgiou, Mission Chief, and Ms. Martha Woldemichael, Resident Representative, along with Mr. Sandesh Dhungana, Ms. Ursula Wiriadinata, Ms. Dinar Prihardini, Mr. Samson Kwalingana, Ms. Ozlem Aydin, Mr. Danilo Palermo, and Ms. Manavee Abeyawickrama.

Also present were Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development; Mr. A. K. Seneviratne, Deputy Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development; Mr. A. Abeysekera, Deputy Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development; and Dr. K. Senanayake, Director General, Fiscal Policy.

Representing the Central Bank of Sri Lanka were Dr. P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Governor; Mrs. K. M. A. N. Daulagala, Senior Deputy Governor; Dr. Sugeetha Jegajeevan, Director General (KR); Dr. C. Amarasekara, Assistant Governor (CA); and Dr. P. K. G. Harischandra, Assistant Economic Director.