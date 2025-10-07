Sri Lanka urges entrepreneurs to set up glass bottle factories

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti requested entrepreneurs to establish factories for manufacturing glass bottles.

While making a statement in the Parliament of Sri Lanka today (October 7), he stated that currently, there is only one factory in the country producing glass bottles.

“Many people are now encouraged to use glass bottles instead of polythene and plastic. Some hotels even use glass bottles for water, but there are no manufacturing companies. If anyone comes forward to produce glass bottles, we are ready to provide various facilities, including loan assistance,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, it was revealed in Parliament that a large quantity of plastic waste, exceeding one metric ton annually, is accumulating within the country.