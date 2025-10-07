Udeni Rajapaksa presents credentials to South African President

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to South Africa, Air Chief Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa (Retd), presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

The High Commissioner conveyed to President Ramaphosa the greetings and good wishes of the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake. He recalled the recent meeting between the two Heads of State during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 23, 2025.

The High Commissioner further noted that Sri Lanka and South Africa enjoy longstanding relations as members of the Commonwealth, the Group of 77, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), reflecting their shared commitment to multilateralism, cooperation, and friendship.

High Commissioner Rajapaksa briefed President Ramaphosa on Sri Lanka’s drafting of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Bill, which draws upon lessons from South Africa’s own experience. He also conveyed Sri Lanka’s appreciation for South Africa’s continued support in advancing the TRC process.

Highlighting people-to-people ties, the High Commissioner underscored the cordial links between the peoples of South Africa and Sri Lanka, with particular reference to sports diplomacy, especially cricket which holds significant potential for further strengthening bilateral relations.

In his remarks, President Ramaphosa recalled his recent meeting with President Dissanayake in New York and extended his warm greetings to the President of Sri Lanka. He also reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to enhancing bilateral ties with Sri Lanka.

On this occasion, High Commissioner Rajapaksa presented President Ramaphosa with a traditional Sri Lankan ceremonial water vessel (Kendiya), specially crafted in Sri Lanka’s distinctive artistic tradition.

High Commissioner Rajapaksa has served 37 years in the Sri Lanka Air Force and was appointed as the 19th Commander of the Air Force in 2023. He is also a Member of the Institute of Management of Sri Lanka and an Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers of Sri Lanka.