Imposition of a travel ban on Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva and his immediate family members is regrettable and unfortunate, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said today.

“He is one of the heroic field commanders who spearheaded the national effort to eradicate terrorism, “ Mr. Premadasa said in a special statement while he expressed the same on his twitter message.

“All of us stand by him and his family at this hour of need. As a country, we shall always stand with the war heroes who brought an end to the 30 years of terrorism,” he added.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)