Sajith Premadasa and wife test COVID-19 positive

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and his wife Jalani Premadasa have tested positive for COVID-19.

Premadasa confirmed this posting on his social media a short while ago.

Reportedly, his wife had been hospitalized on May 19 over COVID-19 symptoms and had subsequently tested positive for the virus.

As per the health guidelines, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader too had undergone a PCR test which had confirmed that he too had contracted coronavirus.

Both Premadasa and his wife are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.