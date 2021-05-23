Travel restrictions only relaxed, not removed on May 25 – Army Commander

The travel restrictions imposed on the island will only be relaxed on May 25, and not removed, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

The island-wide travel restrictions that came into effect from 11:00 pm on Friday (May 21) will be relaxed at 04:00 am on Tuesday (May 25) and will be re-imposed at 11:00 pm on the same day till 4.00 am on the 28th of May.

He said that the decision on imposing travel restrictions on the 29th and 30th of May will be decided on Thursday, the 27th of May.

The Army Commander emphasized that the sole purpose of relaxing travel restrictions on Tuesday is to allow the public to purchase essential goods and services such as food and medicine.

Only one person of a family will be allowed to leave home, when travel restrictions are lifted on Tuesday, the 25th, Army Commander said.