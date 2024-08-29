Sajith Premadasa launches ‘win for all’ manifesto for Presidential Election

Opposition Leader and Samagi Jana Sandhanaya Presidential candidate MP Sajith Premadasa unveiled his election manifesto today (August 29).

The Samagi Jana Sandhanaya is a political coalition led by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

He presented the manifesto to the Chief Prelates of the Asgiriya and Malwathu Chapters this afternoon.

The full manifesto will be shared with the business community and the public on September 4, 2024.

The Samagi Jana Sandhanaya also held a press conference at the Temple of the Tooth Relic (Sri Dalada Maligawa) in Kandy, where they briefed the media about Premadasa’s manifesto.

Titled “Win For All,” the manifesto highlights five main areas: building a resilient economy, empowering every citizen, improving government services, protecting quality of life, and safeguarding the nation.

You can read Sajith Premadasa’s election manifesto for the 2024 presidential election in Sri Lanka by clicking here.