Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, yesterday promised a party where everybody would have a say and its leader could be expelled if he or she was at fault.

Premadasa, speaking at a meeting consisting of parliamentarians, local council members, provincial council members and supporters, at the Lanka Exhibition and Convention Centre, Colombo, said he was a seasoned politician and would contest the parliamentary election under a new alliance and ensure its victory, in April.

There would be no instructions from Sirikotha (UNP Headquarters) to raise hands or to hoot according to the whims and fancies of someone to humiliate him, Premadasa said, adding that he had personally experienced such situations. “We won’t have deals with the government and there will be room for professionals, the youth, women who account for 52 per of the population and those at the grassroots level.”

Notable absentees at yesterday’s event were SLMC leader Rauf Hakeem, ACMC Leader Rishad Bathiudeen, UNP MPs Kabir Hashim, Malik Samarawickrema and Ravi Karunanayake. Premadasa said that the new alliance would learn from the mistakes made in the past, rectify them and forge ahead. Premadadasa said a political party should not belong to a single person or a group and it should belong to the people.

Premadasa also said that he and his allies had no intention sidelining anyone; they were willing to work with others.

Premadasa also said that for the last 70 days or so a number of people countrywide had become political victims, losing jobs and being deprived promotions or transferred to difficult areas.

More than six million people had voted for the new President, believing in his promises, which had now been broken, Premadasa said, adding there was no free fertilizer.

Premadasa also said that Sri Lanka was a Sinhala Buddhist nation and there was no question about that.

