Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Namal Rajapaksa told Ceylon Today that a group of parliamentarians of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya are engaged in a very low-down effort to halt the holding of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) tournament in Sri Lanka and that all those activities of sabotage will be defeated and arrangements will be made to continue with the LPL cricket tournament.

Minister Rajapaksa said further that while arrangements had been made to hold the LPL Cricket Tournament according to specified health advice, he regrets the fact that certain Members of the Parliament of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya have become so inconsiderate as to go and protest opposite hotels where foreign players are staying and that he strongly condemns their behaviour.

Many countries have opted to conduct various activities according to health precautions in conjunction with controlling the Covid-19 virus and are engaged in this procedure, Minister Namal Rajapaksa said.

He also pointed out that many countries are accordingly holding sports tournaments following health guidelines.

In conjunction with controlling the Covid-19 virus, Minister Namal Rajapaksa said further that he was taking a number of steps to develop sports in Sri Lanka and holding the LPL cricket tournament was only one of them and that everyone should support this type of sports tournament which are being held on behalf of the country.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W. K. Prasad Manju)