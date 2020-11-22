Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 87.

The following deaths have been reported:

70 year old female a resident of Colombo 15. 53 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12. 84 year old female a resident of Colombo 08. 75 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.