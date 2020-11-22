Nov 22 2020 November 22, 2020 November 22, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 87.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 70 year old female a resident of Colombo 15.
  2. 53 year old male, a resident of Colombo 12.
  3. 84 year old female a resident of Colombo 08.
  4. 75 year old male, a resident of Colombo 10.
