Samagi Jana Balaweagaya (SJB) due to stage massive protest today (March 15)

The Samagi Jana Balaweagaya is due to stage a protest in Colombo today (March 15) under the theme ‘Let’s save the country from destruction’.

The general secretary of the party, MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara said the demonstration will kick off at 2.00 p.m. today (March 15) near the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

Speaking in this regard, the parliamentarian said people all across the country will be gathered in Colombo to urge the “failed” government to resign.

SJB MP Harin Fernando stated that one protest will commence from Opposite the Colombo Public Library at 01:00 p.m. while the other will take off from Opposite Maligawatta Police Station at the same time.

SJB MP S.M. Marikkar stated that the prevailing situation will push parents to be forced to become criminals in order to provide for their children, as people cannot stand queues anymore.

“While a whole country suffers, one family doesn’t show even the slightest bit of compassion. Which is why TODAY we begin our fight to oust this government which shows little regard to the woes of the people. No matter what threats or obstacles come our way, we will bring 100,000 thousand people to Colombo. Nothing will stop us,” he said.