Samagi Jana Balawegaya announces its national list MPs
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has finalized its nominees for the remaining National List MP seats in Parliament of Sri Lanka.
The main opposition party has announced that Sujeewa Senasinghe, Mano Ganesan, Nizam Kariapper, and Mohammed Ismail have been nominated for these four seats.
Following the Parliamentary Election held on November 14, 2024, the SJB secured five National List MP seats (bonus seats).
On November 19, 2024, the General Secretary of the SJB, Ranjith Madduma Bandara was appointed to one of these seats. Discussions regarding the remaining four seats continued until today, December 12, 2024.
The names of the four nominees have been sent to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, and they are expected to be sworn in on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.
Meanwhile, the Colombo District Court today issued an injunction preventing the submission of names to fill the vacancies in the National List of the SJB without including the name of Nizam Kariapper, the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC).
This order was issued after the court considered a petition presented by Rauff Hakeem, the leader of the SLMC.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to address wild elephant and crop damage within two years December 15, 2024
- Sri Lanka customs orders re-export of 75,000 kg of defective imported rice December 15, 2024
- Sri Lanka President accepts resignation of speaker Asoka Ranwala December 14, 2024
- Sri Lanka sets record for migrant worker departures in 2024 December 14, 2024
- Gates foundation expands support in Sri Lanka December 14, 2024
SJB is nominating a few dinosaurs to Parliament.
No threat to the Kumara-Harini Circus of false PhD’s