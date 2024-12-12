Samagi Jana Balawegaya announces its national list MPs

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has finalized its nominees for the remaining National List MP seats in Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The main opposition party has announced that Sujeewa Senasinghe, Mano Ganesan, Nizam Kariapper, and Mohammed Ismail have been nominated for these four seats.

Following the Parliamentary Election held on November 14, 2024, the SJB secured five National List MP seats (bonus seats).

On November 19, 2024, the General Secretary of the SJB, Ranjith Madduma Bandara was appointed to one of these seats. Discussions regarding the remaining four seats continued until today, December 12, 2024.

The names of the four nominees have been sent to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, and they are expected to be sworn in on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Colombo District Court today issued an injunction preventing the submission of names to fill the vacancies in the National List of the SJB without including the name of Nizam Kariapper, the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC).

This order was issued after the court considered a petition presented by Rauff Hakeem, the leader of the SLMC.