Samagi Jana Balawegaya to boycott 75th Independence celebrations

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa have decided to boycott 75th Independence Day celebrations to be held at Galle Face tomorrow (February 04).

According to the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, it has decided to boycott 75th Independence Day celebrations and will refrain from engaging in such activities in which money is wasted at a time when Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crises.

This decision was reached at a recent party meeting, SJB MP Tissa Attanayake stated.

“We have received invitations for the event but no one from our party will participate in it,” SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara said.