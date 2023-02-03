Court order issued preventing protests in Colombo tomorrow

The Fort Magistrate’s Court today (February 03) issued an order preventing any protest movements from taking place in the Galle Face Green area tomorrow (February 04), until the conclusion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The order was made by Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage after considering a request made by the Fort Police.

Accordingly, the order prevents any protest movement or any person from entering Galle Face Green and other surrounding areas tomorrow in a manner that would disrupt the scheduled celebrations.