Sanath Jayasuriya appointed head coach of Sri Lanka national Cricket team
Posted by Editor on October 7, 2024 - 11:55 am
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officially announced today (October 7) that former Sri Lanka cricket captain Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed head coach of the Sri Lanka national team.
According to SLC, the appointment took effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain in place until March 31, 2026.
The decision was made by the Sri Lanka Cricket Executive Committee, based on the team’s performances in recent series against India, England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya served as interim head coach.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- ADB pledges financial support for tourism, energy, and small-scale industries in Sri Lanka October 8, 2024
- Police reveal details of schoolgirl’s tragic jump from Lotus Tower October 8, 2024
- Bribery Commission Director General Kanishka Wijeratne resigns October 7, 2024
- Schoolgirl dies after fall from Lotus Tower in Colombo October 7, 2024
- Nilantha Jayawardena settles compensation for Easter Sunday attack victims October 7, 2024
CONGRATULATIONS !!