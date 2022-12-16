Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery operations resumes today after two months

The operations of the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery will resume today (December 16) after receiving another 90,000 MT of crude oil for refining at the facility.

The refinery was closed down on October 07, 2022 due to insufficient stocks of crude oil to produce fuel.

Another tanker freighting 90,000 MT of crude oil is expected to reach the country in due course.

According to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, they are intending to run the refining operations at full capacity, producing 1,600 metric tons of diesel, 550 metric tons of gasoline, 950 metric tons of kerosene and jet fuel, 1450 metric tons of furnace oil and 450 metric tons of naphtha, targeting to cater the domestic market.