Sarath Fonseka makes a verbal blow at Sajith Premadasa

One cannot become a leader either by driving buses or by setting fire to buses, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said.

He told this to reporters after an event on Sunday (January 01).

“Driving buses is not a qualification to become a leader.”

“He (Sajith) must be getting some satisfaction by donating a bus and driving it. One cannot become leaders by driving buses or setting fire to buses,” he said.

“Those things go with the political culture of the country. My personal opinion is that this political culture should be changed,” he said.