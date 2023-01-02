The Government of Sri Lanka will introduce customs codes (HS Codes) for 142 new types of goods in the imports and exports sectors.

State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said they are introducing the new HS codes with the aim of facilitating and streamlining import and exports.

The new codes will be in effect from the 1st of January.

According to the Minister, the relevant gazette notification will be issued and it will be effective from January 01, 2023.