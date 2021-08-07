Sarath Fonseka not against Kotelawala Defence University

SJB MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka yesterday said he is not against the proposed Kotelawala Defence University but he would not approve charging fees for courses.

Speaking during the debate on the registrations imposed under Emigration Immigration Act, MP Fonseka said charging fees will prevent the poor students from gaining access to education.

“I also don’t approve criticizing of Security Forces,” commented MP Fonseka.

He also said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is making a genuine effort to make farmers shift to organic fertilizer.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)