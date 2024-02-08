Sarath Fonseka, several SJB MPs hold discussion with President
A meeting between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Chairman, MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, took place on Wednesday (February 07) at the President’s Office in Parliament.
This meeting took place after the President presented the government’s policy statement in Parliament.
The discussion between the two lasted for about one hour.
The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed to the public.
Even though the SJB party had decided to boycott the President’s policy statement, several of its members, including Sarath Fonseka, were present at the Parliament during the President’s speech.
Meanwhile, several other SJB Parliamentarians have also met the President at Parliament complex separately.
(Source: Daily News – By Shiromi Abayasinghe)
Did Dr Harsha and Eran join the FM in the discussions with the President?
Big blow to the Sajith-Jalaani Balavegaya.
The FM can be the Security Minister, Dr Harsha be the Econ Minister and Eran be the Reforms Minister under RW in his next term.