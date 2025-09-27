Saudi Military Attaché meets Sri Lanka Defence Secretary
Posted by Editor on September 27, 2025 - 8:56 pm
The Military Attaché of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi and Colombo, Captain (Navy) Hussain Othman Al Kowaileet, paid a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Sampath Thuyacontha, at the Ministry of Defence yesterday (September 26).
The Defence Secretary extended a warm welcome to the visiting Attaché, and the discussions focused on matters of mutual interest.
Both sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation and recalled the longstanding cordial relations between Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Saudi Military Attaché meets Sri Lanka Defence Secretary September 27, 2025
- Sri Lanka President highlights friendship with Japan at EXPO 2025 September 27, 2025
- Sri Lanka Police take action against 4,630 criminals in 2025 September 27, 2025
- Three Government Officers arrested for accepting bribes September 26, 2025
- Court grants 90-day detention order on Sampath Manamperi September 26, 2025