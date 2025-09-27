Saudi Military Attaché meets Sri Lanka Defence Secretary

The Military Attaché of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi and Colombo, Captain (Navy) Hussain Othman Al Kowaileet, paid a courtesy call on the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal (Retd.) Sampath Thuyacontha, at the Ministry of Defence yesterday (September 26).

The Defence Secretary extended a warm welcome to the visiting Attaché, and the discussions focused on matters of mutual interest.

Both sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation and recalled the longstanding cordial relations between Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.