Sri Lanka President highlights friendship with Japan at EXPO 2025

September 27, 2025

At the invitation of the Government of Japan, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who is on an official visit to Japan, arrived this morning (September 27) at Kansai International Airport in Osaka.

As the first engagement of his visit, the President attended the Sri Lanka Day celebrations at the “EXPO 2025” exhibition being held in Osaka.

The Sri Lanka Day celebrations, organised jointly by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Japan, showcased a variety of cultural performances reflecting Sri Lankan identity. The programme attracted a large audience of both Japanese nationals and international visitors.

During ‘EXPO 2025 Osaka’, the President also visited the Sri Lanka and Japan exhibition pavilions.

Addressing the gathering, President Dissanayake noted that EXPO 2025 provides Sri Lanka with a global platform to share its vision for a bright future, grounded in culture, innovation, and human values.

Highlighting the long-standing friendship between Japan and Sri Lanka, the President emphasised that Japan remains a close partner, offering support during difficult times and joining in the celebration of successes during prosperous periods.

Following is the full speech delivered by Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake:

“Friendship is one of the most valuable bonds of humanity. It unites individuals, communities and cultures. It transcends boundaries and fosters human relationships. Moreover, it brings nations together through common goals to build a better world.

The “EXPO 2025” exhibition provides an opportunity to demonstrate this vision. On this occasion, which celebrates friendship and shared objectives, Sri Lanka has the opportunity to engage and collaborate with Japan and other nations. I consider it an honour to join you in celebrating Sri Lanka Day at the EXPO 2025 exhibition in the historic city of Osaka.

EXPO 2025 offers a global platform for over 150 nations to showcase mutual friendship, coexistence, cultural diversity and the universal human values present in every society. Here, we present not only the richness of Sri Lanka’s heritage but also our clear vision of a sustainable, resilient and future-ready nation to the world.

By demonstrating our strengths and capabilities on international platforms like the Expo, we reaffirm our role as a responsible partner with foresight in the global community. Through our participation in the EXPO 2025, Sri Lanka has a unique opportunity to show the world its commitment to decisive economic transformation, moving towards a modern, production-based economy. This includes clearly defined policies on technology, tourism, agriculture and the sustainable utilisation of our abundant marine resources.

The theme of EXPO 2025 is the creation of a future society. Its vision is to build a better life for future generations, especially for our children. In this era of global transformations, Sri Lanka stands at a critical moment in its economic journey. Having faced continuous challenges, we are now rebuilding a sustainable and inclusive economy, ensuring that the benefits of development are widely shared and that the prosperity generated improves the quality of life for every citizen.

EXPO 2025 provides Sri Lanka with a global platform to share its vision for a bright future, grounded in culture, innovation and human values.

The friendship between Japan and Sri Lanka spans many decades. Recently, this relationship has grown even stronger. As a close partner, Japan offers support in difficult times and joins in celebrating successes. Many Sri Lankans now live in Japan, further strengthening collaboration based on trust and mutual understanding.

Despite the challenges we face today, the Sri Lanka pavilion at EXPO 2025 showcases our nation’s uniqueness, cultural pride and confidence in the future.

Today, I had the opportunity to visit EXPO 2025. I extend my warmest wishes to the organising committee for the successful execution of this outstanding exhibition. I also express my gratitude for the invaluable support provided by the Government of Japan and the EXPO 2025 Association, which contributed to the success of the Sri Lanka pavilion and the Sri Lanka Day celebrations.

This event provides an opportunity to showcase Sri Lanka’s ancient cultural heritage, natural beauty and attractive tourist destinations, as well as world-renowned products such as Ceylon tea, gemstones and spices. It also reaffirms our commitment to building, A Thriving Nation , A Beautiful Life, based not only on material progress but also on human values.

I invite all of you to work together to create a world where every dream can be realised, opportunities are available to all and a nation can achieve excellence.”

Foreign Employment and Tourism Minister Vijitha Herath, Japan’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka Akio Isomata, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador in Japan Professor Pivithuru Janak Kumarasinghe and senior officials from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also joined this occasion.