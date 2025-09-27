Sri Lanka Police take action against 4,630 criminals in 2025
Posted by Editor on September 27, 2025 - 8:00 am
The Sri Lanka Police announced that legal action has been taken against 4,630 criminals so far this year.
Police Spokesman ASP F. U. Wootler said officers checked 5.1 million individuals across the country, leading to the arrest of 104,000 suspects.
He further noted that 45,490 arrest warrants and 30,884 open warrants were issued to apprehend wanted individuals.
