Three Government Officers arrested for accepting bribes

September 26, 2025

During raids carried out by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), an Agrarian Development Officer, a Management Assistant, and a female security officer were arrested.

It is reported that the three were taken into custody in connection with two separate raids.

The Agrarian Development Officer was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from an individual to avoid legal action over placing a container in a paddy field near a road in Deniyaya.

The officer has been identified as being attached to the Agrarian Service Department in Deniyaya.

Meanwhile, a Management Assistant attached to the Driver’s License Printing Division of the Department of Motor Traffic in Werahera was arrested yesterday (September 25) for accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 to facilitate the issuance of a driving license.

This arrest followed a complaint lodged by a resident of Sammanthurai.

In connection with the same incident, a female security officer attached to the Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Drugs Corporation in Maharagama was also taken into custody.